Titan Coin (TTN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $578.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $942,290.79 and approximately $578.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005108 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001458 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005698 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000890 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co . The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.