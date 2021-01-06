Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) PT Raised to C$0.90 at National Bank Financial

Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:TI traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.82. 62,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46. Titan Mining Co. has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$1.10.

Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) (TSE:TI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Mining Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO)

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It explores for zinc ores and base metals. The company's principal asset is the Empire State Mine project that is located in Northern New York State, the United States. It holds interests in approximately 80,000 acres of mineral interests in the Empire State Mine project.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining Co. (TI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.