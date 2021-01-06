Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Down 5.1%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 607,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,057,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

TLSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $166.33 million, a P/E ratio of -86.33 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLSA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 337,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $645,000. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.