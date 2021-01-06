TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Downgraded by TD Securities

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.20 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.25. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:TMR traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.18. 172,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,933. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. TMAC Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$70.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

