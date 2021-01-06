TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:TMR traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 121,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,815. TMAC Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$3.45. The company has a market cap of C$284.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$70.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TMAC Resources Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

