TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of TMAC Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

Shares of TMAC Resources stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. 381,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,790. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. TMAC Resources has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $2.87.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

