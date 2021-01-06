TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

TMAC Resources stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. TMAC Resources has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

