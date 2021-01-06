TokenPay Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $649,029.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $649,029.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,558.19 or 0.99823680 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00019303 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00068000 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,853,795 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

