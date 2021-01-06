Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Trading Down 7%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) traded down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.76. 23,551,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 34,425,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
The company has a market cap of $146.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.
