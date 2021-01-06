Tornado (TCORE) Achieves Market Cap of $941,734.90

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 35.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for approximately $156.96 or 0.00430059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado has a total market capitalization of $941,734.90 and $3.36 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado has traded down 41% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00027811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00114944 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00254525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.80 or 0.00495391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049647 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00244128 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016388 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

