Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) (CVE:TORR) Shares Gap Down to $0.92

Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) (CVE:TORR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.85. Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.43 million and a PE ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.73.

In other news, Director Harold James (Jim) Megann bought 75,000 shares of Torrent Capital Ltd. (TORR.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$69,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$953,675.

Torrent Capital Ltd. focuses on investments in private and public company securities. It also provides merchant banking services to small scale companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

