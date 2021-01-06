Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $29.25 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $15.98.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

