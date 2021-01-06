TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Stock Price Up 8.3%

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) shares rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.37. Approximately 320,464 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 216,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

TOWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.18.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 172.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 12.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after buying an additional 52,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

