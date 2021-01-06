Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.71

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and traded as low as $6.61. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 26,642 shares trading hands.

Separately, Noble Financial lifted their price target on Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $129.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $95.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.12 million. Townsquare Media had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.