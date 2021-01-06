Traders Buy High Volume of Federal Realty Investment Trust Put Options (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,621 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,091% compared to the average volume of 74 put options.

NYSE FRT opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $131.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.57 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.47.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

