Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 866 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,297% compared to the typical volume of 62 call options.

MSM stock opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.01.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 372,059 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $19,092,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,921,000 after acquiring an additional 238,746 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after acquiring an additional 198,412 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $12,333,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

