Traders Purchase Large Volume of Atlas Put Options (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 658 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,165% compared to the typical daily volume of 52 put options.

ATCO stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Atlas has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atlas by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

