Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,270 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,464% compared to the typical daily volume of 273 put options.

BGS opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.80. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $3,001,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 663.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 44,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BGS. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

