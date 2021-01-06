Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,709 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 849% compared to the average volume of 391 put options.

LTHM stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -225.44 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 6.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 59,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Livent by 70.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 941,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 387,874 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth $138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Livent by 11.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 23,799 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Livent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

