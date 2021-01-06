Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

Transcontinental Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCLCF)

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

