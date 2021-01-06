Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) (LON:TRT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.33

Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) (LON:TRT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.33 and traded as low as $51.00. Transense Technologies plc (TRT.L) shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 10,921 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.20. The company has a market capitalization of £8.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 55.33.

In other news, insider Nigel Rogers purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,617.72).

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

