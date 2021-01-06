Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Trading Up 6.2%

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.24. Approximately 952,446 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 917,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBIO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Translate Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.32.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.97 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 54.90% and a negative net margin of 393.56%. On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $548,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Translate Bio by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Translate Bio by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Translate Bio by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after buying an additional 71,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.