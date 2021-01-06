Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIG. 140166 downgraded shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

NYSE:RIG traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,110,984. Transocean has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,041 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,019 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 104.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,485 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 86.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,581 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 61.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,501 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

