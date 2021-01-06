TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.71. 27,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.92. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,569,643.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,111,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,919 shares of company stock worth $8,512,047. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,204,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,955,000 after purchasing an additional 250,768 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,990,000 after acquiring an additional 152,118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,214,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TransUnion by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,611,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,245,000 after purchasing an additional 245,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

