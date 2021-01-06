Travala.com (AVA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.91 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $46.05 million and $6.91 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00029214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00120176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00256676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.47 or 0.00509950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00254097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016995 BTC.

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,181,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,410,097 tokens. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

