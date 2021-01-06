Travala.com Price Up 40.9% Over Last Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002647 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $46.14 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00112830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.66 or 0.00488977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00237463 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016000 BTC.

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,181,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,399,597 tokens. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

Travala.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

