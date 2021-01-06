TravelNote 1-Day Volume Hits $5,535.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One TravelNote token can now be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $27,062.36 and $5,535.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00113020 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00215187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00491424 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00242144 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016190 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.