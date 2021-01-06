Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 million. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

