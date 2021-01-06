Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) (TSE:TV)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.21. Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 3,212,560 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TV shares. Eight Capital lowered Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$0.15 target price on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trevali Mining Co. (TV.TO) from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$207.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

