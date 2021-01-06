Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) Shares Gap Down to $41.00

Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) (LON:TRR) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $39.00. Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 105,893 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £40.56 million and a PE ratio of -5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.86.

Get Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) alerts:

In related news, insider James Kelly purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £5,850 ($7,643.06).

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties Plc (TRR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.