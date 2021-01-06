Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE TMQ traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.68. 120,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,940. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.50 and a 12-month high of C$3.40. The firm has a market cap of C$383.25 million and a P/E ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.23.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO) (TSE:TMQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tony Serafino Giardini bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, with a total value of C$382,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 533,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,020,253.87. Also, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,476,874 shares in the company, valued at C$3,411,578.94.

About Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ.TO)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

