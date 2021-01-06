Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.37 and last traded at $28.29. 1,371,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 989,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

