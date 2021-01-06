Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.64 and last traded at $54.85. Approximately 617,567 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 555,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

TSE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,150 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 309.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Trinseo by 1,096.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

