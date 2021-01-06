TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.85

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.85 and last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 82008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.82.

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 141.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 26.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after buying an additional 155,875 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 29.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,248 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,243,000 after buying an additional 159,541 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 189,432 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

