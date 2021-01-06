Tripio Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $985,860.00 (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $985,860.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00045253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00307307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.98 or 0.02889180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a token. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tripio

