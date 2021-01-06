Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Trading Up 8.8%

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) shares were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 160,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 103,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.
GTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.
The company has a market cap of $535.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 9.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the third quarter worth $241,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Triple-S Management by 24.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Triple-S Management by 84.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Triple-S Management by 4.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.
Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)
Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.
Recommended Story: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.