Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Trading Up 8.8%

Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) shares were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.86. Approximately 160,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 103,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

GTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a market cap of $535.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $942.91 million for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 9.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Triple-S Management in the third quarter worth $241,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Triple-S Management by 24.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Triple-S Management by 84.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Triple-S Management by 4.3% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

