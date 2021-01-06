Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.93

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.93 and last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 2626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRTN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities upgraded Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Triton International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Triton International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.15 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $120,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,957 shares of company stock worth $2,171,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 1,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Triton International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Triton International in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

