TRON (TRX) One Day Volume Hits $1.64 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. TRON has a market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $1.64 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRON alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000085 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001342 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000180 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.