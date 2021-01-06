TROY (TROY) Market Cap Hits $24.77 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One TROY token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. TROY has a total market cap of $24.77 million and $2.25 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TROY has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TROY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00029171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00121263 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00258999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00512951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00049819 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00254313 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017020 BTC.

About TROY

TROY’s launch date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,229,108,333 tokens. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com

TROY Token Trading

TROY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TROY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TROY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.