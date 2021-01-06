TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.05.
A number of research firms have commented on TRUE. TheStreet raised TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist decreased their target price on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,679,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 882,327 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,834,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,330,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. TrueCar’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
TrueCar Company Profile
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
