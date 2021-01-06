TrueDeck Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10,496.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 29.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. One TrueDeck token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a market cap of $130,089.08 and approximately $10,496.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00028457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.36 or 0.00519880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00253239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017141 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

