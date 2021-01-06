TrueFi One Day Volume Reaches $2.44 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $38.16 million and $2.44 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00122059 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00260699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.21 or 0.00511074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00049809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00256380 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017127 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

Buying and Selling TrueFi

TrueFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

