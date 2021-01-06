Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ) Shares Up 1.3%

Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.94. 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000. Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

