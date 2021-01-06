TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $152.82 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC on major exchanges including CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, IDEX and Koinex. TrueUSD has a market cap of $274.96 million and approximately $152.82 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00027447 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00113015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00490031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00241535 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054965 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 275,031,537 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, HBUS, Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX, Kyber Network, Kuna, Koinex, Bitso, Zebpay, Binance, Crex24, CoinTiger, Bittrex and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

