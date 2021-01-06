Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $56.00. The stock traded as high as $51.08 and last traded at $50.00. 12,644,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 8,680,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

TFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their target price on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

