Truist Raises Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $205.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nevro to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.23.

Nevro stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.82. 20,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,665. Nevro has a one year low of $65.05 and a one year high of $188.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.72.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $108.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $263,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,616 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nevro by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

