TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.15. 1,177,459 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 729,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TrustCo Bank Corp NY presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

The firm has a market cap of $689.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $42.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 7,252 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,034.92. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,024 shares in the company, valued at $683,249.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 5,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,285 shares of company stock valued at $107,028. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 311.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

