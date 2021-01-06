Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) shares rose 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $29.68. Approximately 541,578 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 326,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.26.

TRMK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Trustmark alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $182.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 37.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,397,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,338,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 680,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 227,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Trustmark by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trustmark by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Trustmark by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 257,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.