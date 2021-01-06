TTC (TTC) Price Hits $0.0205 on Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bibox, BitForex and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.04 or 0.00306590 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00032199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,091.76 or 0.02935122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, BitForex, Bibox and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

