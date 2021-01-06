Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.82

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.82 and traded as high as $32.21. Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) shares last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 12,422,606 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLW. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 34.38 ($0.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of £464.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.82.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

